Bond insurer turns case for speed against Puerto Rico's board
#Westlaw News
November 8, 2017 / 9:35 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Bond insurer turns case for speed against Puerto Rico's board

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s financial restructuring has argued that staying litigation would hinder recovery from Hurricane Maria - an argument now being used by a bond insurer to get the island to open its books.

National Public Finance Guarantee Corp said in court papers its campaign to get financial information from Puerto Rico will help speed the island’s recovery from the devastating storm and its financial restructuring.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2heOKPd

