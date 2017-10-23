Bond insurers say plan to shield Puerto Rico relief funds too broad

Puerto Rico’s bond insurers are backing a plan to put federal disaster relief funds off limits to creditors in the island’s bankruptcy-like proceedings, but say terms of the proposal appear to be too broad and need to be revised.

Ambac Assurance Corp and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp in court papers filed on Thursday said getting Federal Emergency Management Agency money to Puerto Rico is imperative to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria’s widespread destruction.

