December 27, 2017 / 11:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Citing Puerto Rico power crisis, judge shields utility from lawsuit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie A solar-power producer’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against Puerto Rico’s bankrupt electric utility will remain on hold while the storm-damaged power grid is being rebuilt, according to the judge overseeing the U.S. territory’s financial restructuring.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an opinion on Tuesday that lifting the stay in the restructuring case would compound troubles facing the utility.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2laA7ij

