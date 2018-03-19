FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Claims of politically motivated firings hit wall in Puerto Rico case

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge in Puerto Rico’s restructuring will not reconsider her decision against lifting the case’s stay so former support staff of the island’s legislature who claimed they were fired in a political housecleaning can press a $47 million lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in an order on Monday rejected a bid by the 27 former employees of the Office of Legislative Services to get her to take another look at their allegations so they could get stay relief.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DFlSbG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
