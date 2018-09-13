FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Couple asks court to lift P.R. restructuring stay in PREPA land battle

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A couple in Puerto Rico sought a court order on Wednesday in the U.S. territory’s restructuring in order to end a property dispute with the island’s beleaguered power provider that has been dragging on since 2004.

The court papers filed by Ismael Purcell Soler and Alys Collazo Bougeois argued for an order lifting the stay in Puerto Rico’s restructuring so they may revive their lawsuit against the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority over their long-running dispute.

