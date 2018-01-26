FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 26, 2018 / 11:08 PM / 2 days ago

Creditor committee in Puerto Rico urges bankruptcy claims clinic

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring is so complex that local creditors, which may number in the hundreds of thousands, need to be walked through how to file claims, according to the official committee for unsecured creditors in the case.

The committee in court papers filed on Friday proposed setting up tutorial programs, overseen by legal aid organizations and the territory’s bar associations, that would explain the steps involved in filing claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BwUU4V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.