Creditor committee in Puerto Rico urges bankruptcy claims clinic

Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring is so complex that local creditors, which may number in the hundreds of thousands, need to be walked through how to file claims, according to the official committee for unsecured creditors in the case.

The committee in court papers filed on Friday proposed setting up tutorial programs, overseen by legal aid organizations and the territory’s bar associations, that would explain the steps involved in filing claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BwUU4V