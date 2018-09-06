Creditors say Puerto Rico financial report falls short, call for deeper probe

Puerto Rico’s committee of unsecured creditors on Wednesday chastised the U.S. territory’s government and federal oversight board for rallying behind a report that it said could be used to block lawsuits over how the island’s finances fell apart.

In court papers filed in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring, the committee said the 600-page report released last month is not the definitive account of the territory’s financial collapse.

