September 6, 2018 / 10:32 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Creditors say Puerto Rico financial report falls short, call for deeper probe

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s committee of unsecured creditors on Wednesday chastised the U.S. territory’s government and federal oversight board for rallying behind a report that it said could be used to block lawsuits over how the island’s finances fell apart.

In court papers filed in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring, the committee said the 600-page report released last month is not the definitive account of the territory’s financial collapse.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wQJART

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
