Examiner urges more scrutiny of firm costs in Puerto Rico restructuring

The fee examiner in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring is seeking a court order imposing additional rules on lawyers and other professionals working on the case to rein in mounting fees and expenses.

At issue are hourly rate increases by some law firms as well as the way fees of certain experts and consultants have been put forth as expenses, the court-appointed examiner, Brady Williamson of Godfrey & Kahn, said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

