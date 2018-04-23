FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Fired Puerto Rico worker contests restructuring stay, wins back job

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A fired public employee who sued Puerto Rico to keep his job may return to work after pushing to lift the stay in the territory’s restructuring case, but his employment discrimination lawsuit will remain on hold, a court order released on Monday said.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain in the order said Javier Perez-Rivera could return to work because Puerto Rico had not objected to his being reinstated as part of an arbitration award in his favor.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JhCidJ

