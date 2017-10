Puerto Rico’s financial restructuring promised to be a slog even before Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Now, efforts to shore up the U.S. territory’s finances will shift to low gear and stay there well into next year as recovery from the storm’s destruction, which may cost more than $80 billion, becomes a top priority, according to IHS Markit.

