FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge rejects litigation stay for Puerto Rico restructuring case
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Lessons from Zimbabwe’s coup
Commentary
Lessons from Zimbabwe’s coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2017 / 10:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge rejects litigation stay for Puerto Rico restructuring case

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like case to restructure its massive debt rejected on Thursday a bid by a bond insurer to put litigation in the case on hold for 90 days, saying it is imperative that the proceedings stay on track.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an order that Financial Guaranty Insurance Co failed to cite any authority to support a stay on proceedings to which it is not a party.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ANo6oD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.