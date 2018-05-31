FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lawsuit deadline compels probe of Puerto Rico's borrowing - creditors

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s unsecured creditors on Wednesday once again called for a court order allowing them to quickly launch an investigation into the U.S. territory’s insolvency, saying it would put them in a position to meet the deadline for lawsuits stemming from its findings.

The official committee of unsecured creditors in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring case said in court papers it must get court approval for its proposed investigation by Aug. 15 to have enough time to prepare for potential avoidance actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J1G6nO

