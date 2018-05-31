Lawsuit deadline compels probe of Puerto Rico's borrowing - creditors

Puerto Rico’s unsecured creditors on Wednesday once again called for a court order allowing them to quickly launch an investigation into the U.S. territory’s insolvency, saying it would put them in a position to meet the deadline for lawsuits stemming from its findings.

The official committee of unsecured creditors in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring case said in court papers it must get court approval for its proposed investigation by Aug. 15 to have enough time to prepare for potential avoidance actions.

