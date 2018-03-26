No stay relief for Puerto Rico public employee's pay dispute

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring on Monday turned away a bid by a public employee to lift the stay in the case to litigate a pay dispute, saying that doing so could lead to a long legal fight for the cash-strapped island.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an order that Luisa Murray Soto would, as a potential unsecured creditor, need to pursue her dispute with Puerto Rico in its restructuring case rather than in the island’s Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G9Idob