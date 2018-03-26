FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 26, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

No stay relief for Puerto Rico public employee's pay dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring on Monday turned away a bid by a public employee to lift the stay in the case to litigate a pay dispute, saying that doing so could lead to a long legal fight for the cash-strapped island.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an order that Luisa Murray Soto would, as a potential unsecured creditor, need to pursue her dispute with Puerto Rico in its restructuring case rather than in the island’s Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G9Idob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.