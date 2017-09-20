FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oversight board defends Puerto Rico's financial disclosures
September 20, 2017

Oversight board defends Puerto Rico's financial disclosures

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s bond insurers are misrepresenting the scope of financial disclosures by the broke U.S. territory in order to delve into its books to prepare for a fight over restructuring, according to the federal board shepherding the island through its bankruptcy-like proceedings.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, the board shot back at a bid by the insurers to use federal bankruptcy Rule 2004 to compel the release of information related to Puerto Rico’s fiscal plan.

