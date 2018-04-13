FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 13, 2018 / 12:31 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Personal injury lawsuit stayed by Puerto Rico's lack of insurance

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring has rejected a bid to lift its stay to let a nearly three-year-old personal injury lawsuit advance, citing how the U.S. territory has no insurance coverage to defend the action.

Puerto Rico faces “hardship” were it drawn into a court fight over a claim that can be swept into its restructuring case taking place under the PROMESA law approved in Washington in 2016, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an opinion on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vfihlW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.