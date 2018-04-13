Personal injury lawsuit stayed by Puerto Rico's lack of insurance

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring has rejected a bid to lift its stay to let a nearly three-year-old personal injury lawsuit advance, citing how the U.S. territory has no insurance coverage to defend the action.

Puerto Rico faces “hardship” were it drawn into a court fight over a claim that can be swept into its restructuring case taking place under the PROMESA law approved in Washington in 2016, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an opinion on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vfihlW