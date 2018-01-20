Political patronage alleged to lift stay in Puerto Rico restructuring

Former employees of Puerto Rico’s legislature who claim they were fired in a politically motivated housecleaning have asked the judge in the island’s bankruptcy case to revisit their bid to pursue a $47 million lawsuit.

The 27 former employees in court papers filed on Thursday urged U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain to reconsider their situation, arguing the stay on actions afforded by the special federal law known as PROMESA should not block their lawsuit.

