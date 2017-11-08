FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PREPA creditors argue to keep Whitefish contract story in record
November 8, 2017 / 11:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

PREPA creditors argue to keep Whitefish contract story in record

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A campaign by Puerto Rico’s official creditors’ committee to investigate the hiring of a small Montana company to restore power on the storm-ravaged island has come under attack for making its case by citing a disputed news article.

The committee referenced an El Nuevo Dia story in court papers it filed last month seeking to investigate how Whitefish Energy Holdings LLC landed the contract with the bankrupt Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, better known as PREPA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zoSjgE

