Puerto Rico officials accused the Paul Hastings law firm of inflating fees in its nearly $2.5 million bill for work for the official committee of unsecured creditors in the island’s restructuring case.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority objected to the firm’s March statement of fees and expenses, arguing the fee component appears to be too pricey.

