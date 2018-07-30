FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 30, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Puerto Rico board constitutionality challenge to go to 1st Circuit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring on Monday said a hedge fund could make its argument that the island’s U.S. government oversight board is unconstitutional before a federal appeals court.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who earlier this month dismissed the constitutional challenge to Puerto Rico’s Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) by Aurelius Capital Management, certified the issue for appeal to the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M2SQIc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.