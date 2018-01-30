FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 2:19 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Puerto Rico board says utility in urgent need of $1.3 bln loan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s electric utility is nearly out of cash in the aftermath of extensive storm damage and urgently needs a loan of up to $1.3 billion from the island’s government while Washington works out a disaster relief package, the territory’s federal oversight board said in court papers on Saturday.

The board called for a court order approving the loan, arguing the island cannot afford the risk to its bankruptcy-like restructuring from more financial turmoil at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nkZaQN

