February 1, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Puerto Rico board seeks more time for utility to review lawsuits

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s electric utility needs an extra four months to identify which of the hundreds of civil lawsuits it is defending that it will sweep into the island’s bankruptcy-like proceedings, according the territory’s federal oversight board.

Due to extensive storm damage, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, needs until June 1 to finish its review of the lawsuits, the board said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E1B9YG

