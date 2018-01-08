Puerto Rico creditors call for details on fiscal plan's development

Investors holding Puerto Rico’s bonds and their insurers blasted the island’s oversight board on Friday, charging it is only partially sharing financial information needed to estimate recoveries in the territory’s bankruptcy-like restructuring.

General obligation bondholders, a group of mutual funds and bond insurers argued in court papers filed on Friday they need more of the information that the board has been getting from Puerto Rican officials regarding the island’s fiscal plan.

