FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 8, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Puerto Rico creditors call for details on fiscal plan's development

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Investors holding Puerto Rico’s bonds and their insurers blasted the island’s oversight board on Friday, charging it is only partially sharing financial information needed to estimate recoveries in the territory’s bankruptcy-like restructuring.

General obligation bondholders, a group of mutual funds and bond insurers argued in court papers filed on Friday they need more of the information that the board has been getting from Puerto Rican officials regarding the island’s fiscal plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CFHQfg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.