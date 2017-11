The small Montana-based company that won a controversial contract to restore electricity to Puerto Rico will provide documents to the official committee of unsecured creditors in the island’s bankruptcy proceedings, according to court papers filed on Friday.

The committee will get materials Whitefish Energy Holdings LLC is sharing with others investigating the contract, including Congressional committees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hxCZaJ