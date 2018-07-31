FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 9:21 PM / in 2 hours

Puerto Rico employees seek stay relief in bid for early retirement

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Seventeen public-sector employees in Puerto Rico are pressing for a day in local court to argue that they should be allowed to retire early over the objections of the island’s government, which says it cannot afford to let them go.

According to court papers filed on Monday by the employees, who work for Puerto Rico’s labor department, their bids to join a “voluntary pre-retirement” program set up in 2015 was improperly held up by the U.S. territory’s secretary of labor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n1xcsY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
