January 4, 2018 / 1:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Puerto Rico faces lawsuit over law limiting legal judgment payments

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A healthcare provider owed more than $51 million in legal judgments by Puerto Rico has sued the island to force it to pay, arguing a local law invoked to slash that amount to $3 million is preempted by the more recent law Congress approved to guide the territory’s bankruptcy-like restructuring.

According to an adversary proceeding lawsuit filed last month by the Corporacion de Servicios Integrales, Puerto Rico has been engaging in “dilatory tactics” to avoid paying full freight on legal judgments against it for skipping payments for Medicaid-related services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CCYY9z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
