Puerto Rico judiciary seeks court fight over cuts to its pensions

A group representing serving and retired judges in Puerto Rico is seeking an order in the U.S. territory’s bankruptcy-like restructuring that would allow it to legally challenge proposed pension cuts.

The Asociación Puertorriqueña de la Judicatura Inc argued in a motion for stay relief filed on Tuesday that a fiscal plan which includes the retroactive cuts and which Puerto Rico’s government is being urged to adopt by a federal oversight board is an “outright violation” of the U.S. and Puerto Rican constitutions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JOMCex