July 11, 2018 / 12:20 PM / a day ago

Puerto Rico lawmakers sue oversight board over budget, labor law

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The leaders of Puerto Rico’s Legislative Assembly on Monday sued the federal board overseeing the U.S. territory’s restructuring, charging it overstepped its legal authority with a 20 percent cut to the legislature’s budget in retaliation for lawmakers not approving a business-friendly labor law reform.

Puerto Rico’s top lawmakers in their complaint called for a court order declaring that the board overreached by demanding the reform as a condition for approving the island’s budget.

