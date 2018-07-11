Puerto Rico lawmakers sue oversight board over budget, labor law

The leaders of Puerto Rico’s Legislative Assembly on Monday sued the federal board overseeing the U.S. territory’s restructuring, charging it overstepped its legal authority with a 20 percent cut to the legislature’s budget in retaliation for lawmakers not approving a business-friendly labor law reform.

Puerto Rico’s top lawmakers in their complaint called for a court order declaring that the board overreached by demanding the reform as a condition for approving the island’s budget.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N42Wsw