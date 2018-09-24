FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Puerto Rico officials blast bid for probe of Government Development Bank

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank on Friday sought to block a push by the island’s unsecured creditors to open a probe into its practices, which their committee believes to be at the epicenter of the territory’s financial mess.

The bank argued in a filing that the committee for the unsecured creditors aims to “crater” its restructuring and is effectively trying to “wrest control” of efforts to reorganize the island’s broader finances from the territory’s government and federal oversight board.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q4068k

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
