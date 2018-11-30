Puerto Rico oversight board selects Brown Rudnick as claims counsel

Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board said on Thursday it has retained law firm Brown Rudnick to help a special committee investigate potential claims stemming from the fiscal crisis that led the island to essentially file for bankruptcy.

The Financial Oversight and Management Board said hiring Brown Rudnick marked another step toward ascertaining whether lawsuits can be filed against unnamed financial institutions and rating agencies over actions that contributed to Puerto Rico’s dire financial condition.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2P9vUHZ