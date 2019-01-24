Puerto Rico pension cuts threaten judicial independence - judges' group

A group representing judges in Puerto Rico is accusing the federal board overseeing the island’s financial restructuring of threatening local judicial independence by lumping its members in with other public employees in line for pension cuts.

The Asociación Puertorriqueña de la Judicatura Inc argued in court papers on Monday in Puerto Rico’s restructuring case that the Financial Oversight and Management Board overstepped its authority by proposing pension cuts for the island’s judges.

