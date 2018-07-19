FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 19, 2018 / 12:11 AM / in 3 hours

Puerto Rico pension fund, bondholders face off over collateral

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Investment firms and funds holding $2 billion of bonds issued by Puerto Rico’s Employees Retirement System on Tuesday sought a court order that would allow them to try to enforce an agreement safeguarding collateral set aside for interest payments.

The bondholders in court papers filed in U.S. District Court in San Juan argued for an order lifting the stay in the U.S. territory’s bankruptcy-like restructuring case so they could sue the retirement system for breaking a deal that provided for interest payments on the bonds from a dedicated account.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uzLPYB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.