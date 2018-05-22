Puerto Rico restructuring stay stalls disabilities act lawsuit

A police officer in Puerto Rico with multiple sclerosis on Monday lost his bid to press a discrimination lawsuit against the island after signaling he would expand his case if the court lifted the stay in the U.S. territory’s restructuring.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain denied Mitchell de Jesus Soto’s motion to lift the stay and sided with Puerto Rico, which had argued his workplace lawsuit risked diverting the island’s resources from its restructuring efforts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s14uLP