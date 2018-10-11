FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Puerto Rico says decision on retirement program also blocks sick-leave payouts

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The government of Puerto Rico is arguing that an August decision blocking a lawsuit brought by public employees seeking to join an early retirement program should also doom a teachers union’s bid to sue the U.S. territory to collect $3.3 million.

In papers filed on Wednesday before the federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring, Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez Garced said the union should remain in line along with other creditors for its claims to be addressed and not try to “circumvent” the process with a lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pNXBM4

