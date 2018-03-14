Puerto Rico says restructuring stay covers employee pay disputes

A bid by a public employee in Puerto Rico to lift the stay in the island’s restructuring to litigate a pay dispute should be denied because it would risk encouraging similar actions if approved, according to the territory’s federal oversight board.

The board in court papers filed on Monday argued for an order turning away Luisa Murray Soto’s pro se motion for stay relief so she can press an administrative action against Puerto Rico’s Office of Management and Budget.

