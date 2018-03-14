FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 12:29 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Puerto Rico says restructuring stay covers employee pay disputes

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A bid by a public employee in Puerto Rico to lift the stay in the island’s restructuring to litigate a pay dispute should be denied because it would risk encouraging similar actions if approved, according to the territory’s federal oversight board.

The board in court papers filed on Monday argued for an order turning away Luisa Murray Soto’s pro se motion for stay relief so she can press an administrative action against Puerto Rico’s Office of Management and Budget.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FTxOMf

