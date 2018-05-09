FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 1:38 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Puerto Rico utility says draft fiscal plans off limits to insurers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s beleaguered electric utility on Monday said bond insurers are improperly trying to get it to hand over material on how it crafts its fiscal plans, adding some of the documents should remain confidential within the island’s restructuring case.

At least three of seven documents at issue are drafts of plans and may be shielded from discovery by deliberative process privilege, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) said in court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rubFvs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
