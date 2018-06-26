Puerto Rico utility says privatization push trumps solar contract

Puerto Rico’s beleaguered electric utility has called for a court order to block a solar power company’s bid in the island’s restructuring to enforce a power-purchasing agreement, arguing its planned privatization should determine the contract’s fate.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) on Friday said in court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico that a motion by M Solar Generating LLC to lift the stay in the island’s restructuring case in order to implement the agreement should be denied.

