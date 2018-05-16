FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 16, 2018 / 12:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Puerto Rico utility tactically withholding information-bond insurers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bond insurers for Puerto Rico’s electric utility on Monday asked a court to compel it to turn over information used to craft its fiscal plans, arguing the power producer is holding back to gain an advantage in its restructuring.

“There is no reason to wait on production other than to give creditors less time to examine important information that could help steer the direction of the case,” the insurers said in court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L0TYf8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.