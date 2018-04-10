FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 12:22 AM / in 3 hours

Puerto Rico vehicle owners lose bid for insurance reimbursement

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico may hold on to millions of dollars in duplicate vehicle insurance premiums because returning the money could be seen as favoring vehicle owners over other creditors, according to the judge in the island’s restructuring.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain declined to lift the stay in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring to allow vehicle owners to press on with their legal campaign to get $76 million returned, according to opinion released on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JtrM41

