Puerto Rico vehicle owners lose bid for insurance reimbursement

Puerto Rico may hold on to millions of dollars in duplicate vehicle insurance premiums because returning the money could be seen as favoring vehicle owners over other creditors, according to the judge in the island’s restructuring.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain declined to lift the stay in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring to allow vehicle owners to press on with their legal campaign to get $76 million returned, according to opinion released on Friday.

