Puerto Rico's board argues austerity measures within its authority
September 13, 2017 / 12:01 AM / a month ago

Puerto Rico's board argues austerity measures within its authority

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board defended furloughs for its public employees and cuts to their Christmas bonuses in court papers filed Monday as the broke U.S. territory has come under pressure to ease the belt-tightening efforts.

The measures are part of the island’s turnaround plan approved by the board but have been challenged by Interamericas Turnkey Inc, which describes itself an eminent domain creditor.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wZzDSE

