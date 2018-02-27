FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 27, 2018 / 12:29 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Puerto Rico's board seeks to fend off bid to collect past-due rent

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Investment firms holding bonds issued for Puerto Rico’s Public Buildings Authority (PBA) may not seek a court order to compel it to collect rent from branches of the beleaguered island’s government, according to the federal board overseeing the U.S. territory’s restructuring.

Fir Tree Partners, Candlewood Investment Group and Inglesea Capital LLC do not have standing to press for uncollected rent they estimate to be worth at least $289 million, the board argued in court papers filed on Saturday that highlight the ongoing skirmishing between Puerto Rico, its agencies and their capital markets creditors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HQg3M6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.