Westlaw News
May 7, 2019 / 1:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Puerto Rico's board to depose bondholders' lawyers in pensions fight

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A Jones Day lawyer representing investment firms in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring will have to sit for a deposition over what he knows about a meeting that put the island on track toward overhauling its pension plan in a blow to the retirement system’s bondholders.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Gail Dein in an order on Monday denied Bruce Bennett’s motion to quash a subpoena for a deposition served by Puerto Rico’s federally appointed Financial Oversight and Management Board.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DWDKBX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below