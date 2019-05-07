Puerto Rico's board to depose bondholders' lawyers in pensions fight

A Jones Day lawyer representing investment firms in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring will have to sit for a deposition over what he knows about a meeting that put the island on track toward overhauling its pension plan in a blow to the retirement system’s bondholders.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Gail Dein in an order on Monday denied Bruce Bennett’s motion to quash a subpoena for a deposition served by Puerto Rico’s federally appointed Financial Oversight and Management Board.

