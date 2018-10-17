Puerto Rico's board urges changes for objecting to a mountain of claims

The federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring on Tuesday sought a court order streamlining the process for objections to the over 165,000 proofs of claims filed to date.

Making it easier to object could efficiently resolve tens of thousands claims that could be disallowed, expunged, reclassified or reduced, the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico said in a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

