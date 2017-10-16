Puerto Rico's board wants relief funds shielded from creditors

Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board on Sunday asked the court overseeing the U.S. territory’s bankruptcy-like proceedings for a first-of-its-kind order that would keep federal dollars slated for disaster relief safe from the island’s creditors.

The Financial Oversight and Management Board in court papers urged U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain to issue an order making clear that emergency funds from Washington can only be used for disaster relief.

