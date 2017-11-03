FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's unsecured creditors back call for probing its finances
November 3, 2017 / 9:56 PM / in an hour

Puerto Rico's unsecured creditors back call for probing its finances

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico’s official committee of unsecured creditors said on Thursday it is tired of waiting for the federal board overseeing the broke island’s finances to provide financial information and will join bond insurers seeking a court order to crack open the U.S. territory’s books.

The committee in court papers noted it stayed on the sidelines when National Public Finance Guarantee Corp and Assured Guaranty in August filed motions for an examination under federal bankruptcy rule 2004 of Puerto Rico and its Financial Oversight and Management Board to compel the release of information on the island’s fiscal plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zazyNT

