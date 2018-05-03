Restoring power in Puerto Rico a priority over litigation - judge

Its hands full with restoring power, Puerto Rico’s beleaguered electric utility will not need to defend a contractor’s lawsuit seeking damages of more than $4.5 million, according to the judge in the island’s financial restructuring case.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain in an opinion on Tuesday said Master Link Corp will not get relief from the stay of Puerto Rico’s restructuring case to pursue its lawsuit.

