May 3, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Restoring power in Puerto Rico a priority over litigation - judge

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Its hands full with restoring power, Puerto Rico’s beleaguered electric utility will not need to defend a contractor’s lawsuit seeking damages of more than $4.5 million, according to the judge in the island’s financial restructuring case.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain in an opinion on Tuesday said Master Link Corp will not get relief from the stay of Puerto Rico’s restructuring case to pursue its lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KyqaXl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
