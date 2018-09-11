Retired teachers prod Puerto Rico to pay out accrued sick leave

A teachers’ union in Puerto Rico is seeking a court order to lift the litigation stay in the U.S. territory’s bankruptcy-like restructuring in order to press a lawsuit seeking the release of retirement benefits for unused sick leave.

In a filing on Monday in U.S. District Court in San Juan, a union representing 412 retired teachers argued they were entitled to stay relief because the money at issue was their property rather than that of Puerto Rico.

