September 11, 2018 / 9:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Retired teachers prod Puerto Rico to pay out accrued sick leave

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A teachers’ union in Puerto Rico is seeking a court order to lift the litigation stay in the U.S. territory’s bankruptcy-like restructuring in order to press a lawsuit seeking the release of retirement benefits for unused sick leave.

In a filing on Monday in U.S. District Court in San Juan, a union representing 412 retired teachers argued they were entitled to stay relief because the money at issue was their property rather than that of Puerto Rico.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OaL545

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
