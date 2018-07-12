FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 12, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Setback for framing Puerto Rico restructuring around human rights

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring case on Wednesday rejected an attempt by the island’s civil rights commission to submit a brief arguing human rights concerns should guide efforts to right the U.S. territory’s finances.

The friend-of-the-court brief proposed by the Civil Rights Commission of Puerto Rico was not tied to issues yet raised in the case, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an order.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KSzcCh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.