Setback for framing Puerto Rico restructuring around human rights

The federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring case on Wednesday rejected an attempt by the island’s civil rights commission to submit a brief arguing human rights concerns should guide efforts to right the U.S. territory’s finances.

The friend-of-the-court brief proposed by the Civil Rights Commission of Puerto Rico was not tied to issues yet raised in the case, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an order.

