Setback for Puerto Rico police groups owed $366 million

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring rejected a bid on Tuesday by two groups representing police officers on the island to proceed with a decade-old dispute over $366 million in backpay for salary adjustments.

Allowing the Frente Unido de Policias Organizados and Concilio Nacional de Policias to lift a litigation stay could hamper Puerto Rico’s restructuring efforts by diverting the island’s resources, U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an order.

