FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union, hedge fund trades blows over Puerto Rico oversight board
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 6, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Union, hedge fund trades blows over Puerto Rico oversight board

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A hedge fund’s Constitutional challenge to the creation of the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances is a ploy to protect investments in the insolvent island’s debt, a union for government workers said in court papers filed on Friday.

The court should reject a bid by Aurelius Capital Management to get Puerto Rico’s case dismissed by challenging how the board was established, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees added in its papers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zhGRDz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.