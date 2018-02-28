FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Unions demand Puerto Rico account for employee retirement contributions

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Public employee unions in Puerto Rico called for a court order on Tuesday to allow them to investigate if the island’s government has been bolstering its finances improperly with more than $100 million in retirement account contributions.

In Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring, the unions argued in court papers for a so-called Rule 2004 examination so they can trace the deductions from their members’ wages that were meant for individual retirement accounts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t0GTgV

